Jalen Carter to meet with Seahawks tomorrow

The Seahawks are doing their due diligence on the 2023 NFL draft class. That includes a meeting with the consensus best player in the draft. According to Adam Schefter at ESPN the No. 1 overall prospect – Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter – will meet with Seattle tomorrow.

Carter seemed like a slam dunk pick not too long ago. However, a disastrous draft process has raised questions about a potential slide out of the top 10. Carter has had legal issues off the field as well as a poor showing at Georgia’s pro day. However, he remains a popular name connected to the Seahawks. Over the weekend ESPN reported that the buzz around the league is Carter will either be taken by Seattle at No. 5 overall or Chicago at No. 9.

Despite the character concerns, Carter is far and away the best interior defensive lineman in this class and that happens to be the position that’s been first on this team’s to-do list all offseason. Even after signing Dre’Mont Jones to a hefty deal and bringing back Jarran Reed, they’re still down one starter after releasing popular nose tackle Al Woods.

Carter’s numbers don’t exactly jump off the paper. However, on film NFL scouts and draft analysts see a potentially terrifying disruptive force from the inside.

Anything can happen in the NFL draft – especially if Florida QB prospect Anthony Richardson is still on the board – but it’s pretty difficult to see Carter falling past No. 5 overall.

