Jalen Carter lands on Eagles injury report with an ankle injury ahead of matchup vs. Jets
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Jets, and Jalen Carter (ankle) joined Darius Slay (knee) among three players not to practice.
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who missed last week’s win over the Rams with a back injury, returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity and was a full participant on Thursday.
Thursday injury report #PHIvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/9qduSnJ0u7
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 12, 2023
Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean practiced for the second time since injuring his foot in the Week 1 win over the Patriots. The Eagles opened Dean’s 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve on Tuesday.
DID NOT PRACTICE
DT Jalen Carter (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee)
LIMITED:
S Sydney Brown (hamstring), LB Nakobe Dean (foot), TE Jack Stoll (shoulder), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)
Full Participant
DT Fletcher Cox (back), RB Rashaad Penny (illness)