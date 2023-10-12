Jalen Carter lands on Eagles injury report with an ankle injury ahead of matchup vs. Jets

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Jets, and Jalen Carter (ankle) joined Darius Slay (knee) among three players not to practice.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who missed last week’s win over the Rams with a back injury, returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity and was a full participant on Thursday.

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean practiced for the second time since injuring his foot in the Week 1 win over the Patriots. The Eagles opened Dean’s 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve on Tuesday.

DID NOT PRACTICE

DT Jalen Carter (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee)

LIMITED:

S Sydney Brown (hamstring), LB Nakobe Dean (foot), TE Jack Stoll (shoulder), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

Full Participant

DT Fletcher Cox (back), RB Rashaad Penny (illness)

