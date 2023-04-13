Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is among 17 prospects who will attend the draft later this month, the NFL announced Thursday.

The top quarterback prospects — (in alphabetical order) Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young — accepted invites to Kansas City as well.

But Carter’s presence is something of a surprise given his no contest plea last month to charges of reckless driving and racing in regard to a January incident that left two dead. He still is expected to be a first-day pick and, in fact, turned down visits to teams not in the top 10.

The Panthers, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, are expected to have commissioner Roger Goodell announce either Young or Stroud as their selection. Young is the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall, which would make him the first Alabama player since Harry Gilmer in 1948 to be the top pick in an NFL draft. (Joe Namath was the No. 1 pick in the American Football League draft in 1965.)

Ohio State and Alabama each will have three players on site, the most among all colleges, and the Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with six prospects confirmed to attend.

USC receiver Jordan Addison, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers, Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White, Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon are the other players who will attend.

The draft begins with the first round Thursday night, April 27, and continues Friday, April 28, with the second and third rounds. The final four rounds will take place Saturday, April 29.

Jalen Carter, four quarterbacks among 17 prospects who will attend the draft in Kansas City originally appeared on Pro Football Talk