Jalen Carter falling to No. 9 could be blessing, curse for Bears

Jalen Carter could serve as a Rorschach test for general manager Ryan Poles and this Bears' regime.

There's no doubting Carter's immense, perhaps generational talent. Carter is power personified at the three-technique with the speed and quickness to match. Over the past two seasons at Georgia, Carter recorded 66 pressures and seven sacks in 27 games.

Two months ago, Carter was the top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, and many believed the Bears might stick at No. 1 to ensure he didn't get away.

But questions about his character, maturity, and love of the game have caused Carter's stock to slip. There were the two misdemeanors to which Carter pleaded no contest and the pro day flop that saw him weigh in nine pounds heavier and be unable to finish his positional drills.

The Bears had Carter in for a top-30 visit, hoping the Georgia star would give them all the necessary answers to assuage any concerns they might have about drafting him at No. 9.

There's a very real possibility that Carter is still on the board when the Bears go on the clock at No. 9. If that's the case, it will put Poles in a predicament that can give us a window into who he is as a general manager and roster builder.

Does he see Carter falling into his lap as a stroke of luck? As the football gods delivering him the perfect three-technique for head coach Matt Eberflus' defense? As a young man whose talent and star potential far outweigh any questions about his love of the game? Does he see Carter as someone who can blossom in the H.I.T.S principle temple at Halas Hall even without a bonafide veteran leader in the defensive line room?

Or does Poles see something different? A gamble that's too risky to make? Or a player whose availability at No. 9 can help him continue to stockpile the draft capital needed to rebuild the Bears into the team envisions?

Either way, Carter's availability at No. 9 would be both a blessing and a curse for Poles and the Bears.

"I think, if I were a rebuilding team like the Bears, the best thing might be for that temptation not to there at No. 9," an AFC personnel member told NBC Sports Chicago. "Carter's hands-down the most-talented player in this draft. He fills the biggest hole on their roster. Are they really going to pass on that opportunity, even with the red flags, if he's there? But if you take him, you're making a big bet on your evaluation of the person. It's a gamble. A big one. But I think there's a good chance he'll be there and they'll have to make a hard choice."

There's still a good chance that Carter goes at No. 5 to the Seattle Seahawks or No. 6 to the Detroit Lions. That might be the best-case scenario for Poles in that it removes the weight of that decision from the equation.

However, Carter slipping to No. 9 could also bring something else into play.

The Bears are very open to trading down from No. 9. Their roster still needs a lot of work, and vacuuming up top-60 picks, both in this draft and future iterations, is the best for the health of the rebuild. But Poles won't move down just for the sake of moving down.

The deal has to be right.

Carter falling to No. 9 could give them a second swing at a big draft trade haul.

"If [Carter] starts to slide out of the top 10, I think you'll see a bunch of the teams in the backend of the first round -- the winning teams with veterans and an established culture -- view it as an opportunity to move up and grab an elite, potential All-Pro talent," the personnel member told NBC Sports Chicago. "If you don't want to gamble on the player, you can at least use his availability to your benefit."

Whispers of teams eyeing a move to No. 9 for Carter are starting to ramp up with the draft 10 days away.

In his "Football Morning In America" column, NBC Sports' Peter King reported that many around the league believe the Seahawks will draft Carter at No. 5. That would allow the Bears to exhale and dodge a brutally tough decision.

But King also noted an interesting nugget he's hearing is that the Pittsburgh Steelers could look to move up from No. 17 to No. 9 to take Carter if he's available.

In that scenario, could Poles turn the potential to draft Carter into the No. 17 pick and the No. 32 overall pick the Bears sent to the Steelers in November for Chase Claypool?

As it stands right now, the Bears only have one pick in the top 50. The chance to add one while sliding down eight spots into the range where right tackle Darnell Wright, left tackle Anton Harrison, and potentially edge rusher Nolan Smith are still available might be the best-case scenario for the Bears as it pertains to Carter.

But then again, can you really pass on the best player in the draft whose "red flags" seem to amount to no more than an immature 21-year-old who sometimes showed poor decision-making but doesn't have a pattern of troubling behavior?

If the Bears pass on him and he becomes great, that's an early stain on Poles' ledge. But if they push their chips all in on Carter and things crumble, it could be devastating for the timeline of the rebuild.

What happens with Carter on draft night will be the most fascinating subplot of the draft. It could significantly alter everything for the Bears depending on what they see in Carter and how confident they are in what they are building at Halas Hall.

It could be a blessing. One that delivers Poles either a generational talent at a key position or a ticket to another trade haul. But it will also ask him to make a tough choice -- one that could be an early defining moment of his tenure.

