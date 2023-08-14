How Jalen Carter, Eli Ricks, others put jobs in jeopardy for these 6 Eagles vs. Browns

PHILADELPHIA − Jalen Carter was never in doubt of making the team. Yet he showed in his first play Saturday night against the Ravens that he will be a force on the defensive line.

And that trickles down to players on the so-called roster bubble.

In a different way, it's the same at cornerback. Eli Ricks is one of two undrafted free agents trying to make the team in a backup role to starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Ricks had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Eagles' 20-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

That puts pressure on others, both young players and veterans, to step up their game beginning Monday when the Eagles open two days of practice sessions with the Cleveland Browns before playing the Browns in the second preseason game Thursday night.

Carter, Ricks, rookie safety Sydney Brown, rookie quarterback Tanner McKee and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland struck the first blow against the Ravens.

Now it's up to these six Eagles to respond, perhaps putting them in a position to save their shot at a roster spot − and the players who put them there:

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, right, catches a pass in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Baltimore, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Joseph Ngata, wide receiver

Player who stepped up: Tyrie Cleveland

At wide receiver, there was a potential three-way battle for one of the last roster spots. Ngata, a 6-foot-3, 217-pounder out of Clemson was having a strong camp. Then there's Cleveland, who had eight career NFL receptions after the Broncos drafted him in the seventh round in 2020. He spent the second half of last season on the Eagles' practice squad.

And there's also some combination of Olympic hurdler Devon Allen and Johnny King, who was just signed last week, vying for a spot behind a deep and talented wide receiver corps that includes A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Cleveland led the Eagles in receiving with five catches for 68 yards against the Ravens. His first catch from rookie QB Tanner McKee went for 26 yards. Those were the plays Ngata was expected to make. Ngata was targeted three times, with only a 4-yard reception.

"I feel like he did a great job attacking the deep ball, reacting late," McKee said about Cleveland. "That’s one thing I feel is almost underestimated in the eyes of some people that don’t play football."

Ngata had a chance for a touchdown in the third quarter on a ball McKee threw to him on fourth down. Ngata couldn't get his arms underneath the ball as it hit the ground. The pass was ruled incomplete. It was a tough play to make, but for someone fighting for a roster spot, it had to be made.

JALEN CARTER, WOW: How Eagles' Jalen Carter showed star potential on 1st NFL snap; other rookies shine in loss

Justin Evans, safety

Player who stepped up: Sydney Brown

Like Carter, Brown is going to make the team after the Eagles drafted him in the third round. But Brown had mostly been running with the third team through the first two weeks of camp, while Evans was with the second team.

Brown, however, was all over the field in the second half. He made nine tackles, all unassisted, including two open-field tackles.

Evans didn't do too much when he played in the first half. Still, this week will be telling to see if Brown replaces Evans on the second team. K'Von Wallace, who is also playing well this summer, seems to be safe in part because of his special teams prowess.

Greedy Williams, cornerback

Player who stepped up: Eli Ricks

Williams, a free agent signee from the Browns, was already losing reps to Josh Jobe, an undrafted free agent from Alabama in 2022. And now, Ricks, an undrafted free agent from Alabama last spring, could be on the verge of moving up, too.

Ricks dealt with injuries last season at Alabama that kept him out for the first half of the season.

"I wasn't myself last year, to be honest," Ricks said. "I was waiting for an opportunity to show the world who I am. I’m healthy now. I’m ready to go. ... This is just the start for me. I really wanted to make a big play this game and go from there."

Kentavius Street, defensive tackle

Players who stepped up: Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo

Carter's dominance on his first NFL play has been well-documented, the way he tossed aside an offensive lineman to get to the quarterback. But Ojomo, the Eagles' seventh-round pick, also played well. He had three tackles, including one for a loss, often playing next to Street on the defensive line. Often, a tie for a roster spot goes to a draft pick over a veteran free agent signed to a low-cost, one-year contract.

Street, who had two tackles, also has to fend off Marlon Tuipulotu, who's coming back from a torn ACL last season.

Philadelphia Eagles' Nicholas Morrow in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Nicholas Morrow, linebacker

Player who stepped up: None

The one thing that could help Morrow is the lower leg injury suffered by Shaun Bradley. It was serious enough that Bradley was carted off the field. But Bradley is a special teams ace, so it's quite possible that helps Christian Elliss cement a spot on the roster ahead of Morrow. The Eagles also added veteran linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham last week.

Morrow, who played well enough Saturday with four tackles in the first half, can help his case significantly with a strong week against the Browns.

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift, right, runs against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Daryl Worley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Baltimore, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Boston Scott, running back

Player who stepped up: D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he wanted to play Swift and Penny on Saturday while holding out Scott and Kenny Gainwell. Sirianni said Scott and Gainwell should get their chance against the Browns. Swift had a 22-yard run, while Penny showed his straight-ahead ability in getting 34 yards on nine carries.

Swift and Gainwell are also strong receivers out of the backfield.

If Penny proves that he's healthy − a problem for him in the past − Scott will have to beat out Trey Sermon (nine carries, 21 yards).

"As a running back group we showed that running downhill, making big plays, making big cuts, that’s what you want to see from us," Penny said.

