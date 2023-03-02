Jalen Carter back at combine after dealing with arrest warrant in Georgia

In a 24-hour whirlwind of events for Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, he has back at the NFL combine.

After news broke that there was a warrant out for his arrest in Georgia on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing, in connection with a fatal car crash that ended the life of one of Carter’s teammates and a team staffer, he left the combine to handle it.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Carter was booked Wednesday night on charges of racing and reckless driving. He posted $4000 bond and was released from Athens-Clark County Jail shortly afterward.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, on Thursday he was back in Indianapolis at the combine to finish his team interviews, get measured and participate in all he was going to do.

He previously stated he would not participate in the combine drills.

Carter is considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. He is the No. 1 rated prospect by some. He is connected to the Arizona Cardinals as a possible choice for them with the third pick in the draft and he has been projected to go as high as first overall.

