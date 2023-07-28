Jalen Carter aiming to win Defensive Rookie of the Year award with Eagles

Jalen Carter was the initial first-round pick to sign his rookie deal.

As the former Georgia All-American gets acquainted with Sean Desai’s system, he’s already manifesting huge goals.

Carter isn’t worried about being a starter from Day 1, but his main goal is winning the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Jalen Carter says his “main goal is defensive rookie of the year.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/ch44CK3Ccl — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 28, 2023

Asked about accomplishing the goal, Carter referenced listening and taking advice from veterans like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and others.

Carter and former Georgia teammate Nolan Smith have stood out through two training camp practices for their work ethic.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles announce date for Kelly green jerseys to go on sale

They said it: Best sound bites from the Eagles 2nd training camp practice

How different will the Eagles' defense look under new DC Sean Desai?

Takeaways, observations from Sean Desai's 1st training camp press conference

WATCH: Highlights from the Eagles first training camp practice of 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire