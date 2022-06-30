Jalen Brunson to sign four-year, $110 million deal with Knicks, Mavericks never got to make an offer

Shams Charania: Free agent Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, near $110M deal with the New York Knicks in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The Mavericks never received chance to make offer, sources said.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Source says Mavericks have been informed they are out on Jalen Brunson, confirming @Tim MacMahon report. Brunson intends to sign with New York once free agency opens. – 5:11 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think we’re going to hear Kyrie Irving linked to Dallas now because Jalen Brunson is leaving whether or not the Mavericks are really interested.

They might be, but even if they aren’t, it behooves the Nets to pretend there are serious suitors just for leverage with the Lakers. – 5:11 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jalen Brunson goes to Knicks, a team for whom Rick Brunson played and works, a team that Leon Rose runs, and Leon Rose was Rick Brunson’s agent, and Leon Rose – reportedly – is Jalen Brunson’s godfather, and Leon Rose is Sam Rose’s father, and Sam Rose is Jalen Brunson’s agent. – 5:10 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

NBA free agency: Jalen Brunson to sign with Knicks for four-year, $110 million contract, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 5:10 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Jalen Brunson moves to the Knicks with a $110M deal leaving Doncic and the Mavs

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks have a couple of options for structuring a 4-yr, $110M contract for Jalen Brunson.

Conventional structure would be:

1: $25.6M

2: $26.9M

3: $28.1M

4: $29.4M

But they have the cap room to make it decreasing, which could be:

1: $29.7M

2: $28.2M

3: $26.8M

4: $25.3M – 5:09 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Free agent Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, near $110M deal with the New York Knicks in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Mavericks never received chance to make offer, sources said. – 5:02 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

On the plus side for the Knicks they can lose out on Jalen Brunson today and still wouldn’t be the biggest tire fire in New York basketball – 3:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Our Heat free agency tracker is up and running:

-Where things stand for the Heat entering Day 1

-No Jalen Brunson meeting scheduled

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

According to a league source, the Heat never was scheduled to meet with top free agent Jalen Brunson and won’t be meeting with him today. – 11:01 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The Heat are not planning to meet with Jalen Brunson today, and they did not have such a meeting scheduled, per league source. – 11:01 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So now word from a party familiar with the situation: There is no Heat meeting with Jalen Brunson and none was scheduled by or with the team. – 11:00 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:

Deandre Ayton

Mo Bamba

Collin Sexton

Kevin Knox

Miles Bridges

Lonnie Walker

Jalen Brunson

Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

One domino effect of a hypothetical Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade to Miami is that it would essentially open up the full MLE to be used on a free agent, since the team would be hard capped already. – 9:50 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

With DeAndre Ayton to #Nets rumors rampant, #Heat getting a meeting with Jalen Brunson and #spurs trading Dejounte Murray to #Hawks, there are not a whole bunch of unrestricted free agency options for Leon Rose and the #Knicks. Huge day for him. Hope he has Plans B and C. – 9:27 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Game Theory Podcast: @dieter is here! Some Pre-Free Agency stuff

-Dejounte Murray to ATL!

-What does a potential Jalen Brunson to NYK fit look like?

-Kyrie and Harden options!

-My love for the movie Interceptor!

APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…

WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=QSGIIO… – 9:08 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Jake Fischer breaking down the rumors from Jalen Brunson to DeAndre Ayton ahead of free agency’s opening bell.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:03 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Today’s the day. It’s here (and so are the Mavs to try to cut off the Knicks recruiting). Still, Knicks expected to land Jalen Brunson, but what’s next in free agency? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:06 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST LIVE! @dieter IS BACK!

We run through all the NBA madness across the league.

-Dejounte Murray deal

-Jalen Brunson

-Kyrie back to Brooklyn

-James Harden taking less?

-Wiz/Nuggets deal

-John Wall!

WATCH LIVE IN 10 MINUTES: https://t.co/Af08xrSaAl pic.twitter.com/ARIle68UnJ – 12:11 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

just recorded an episode of @LockedOnHeat reacting to the Jalen Brunson news (and a whole lot more). Up shortly. – 7:19 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Which Maverick is most likely to lock Jalen Brunson in a New York hotel tomorrow and tweet a pic of a chair at the door, Blake Griffin-style? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

P.J. Tucker heads to market; Jalen Brunson, James Harden add free-agency twists for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat also should be set with Strus, Vincent and Yurtseven at midnight. – 6:56 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: Heat reportedly gets meeting with Jalen Brunson. Plus Heat-related updates on P.J. Tucker, Beal, free agent power forwards, more, with free agent floodgates sent to open in less than 24 hours: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:46 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

congrats to jalen brunson on going from “can’t get the josh richardson extension from the mavs” to “possibly leveraging the knicks into a max deal” in less than six months. – 6:28 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

speculated that Jalen Brunson could be a dark horse candidate for the Heat on today’s @LockedOnHeat

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 6:13 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Mavs free agent PG Jalen Brunson will meet with Knicks (considered the heavy front-runner for him), Dallas and Heat this week, per @Chris Haynes .. Would require sign and trade with Miami, which already has Kyle Lowry at PG…. NBA (legal) floodgates open at 6 tomorrow. – 6:12 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Free agent guard Jalen Brunson is granting meetings to Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and dark horse Miami Heat on first day of free agency, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-jalen-… – 6:09 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks expected to land Jalen Brunson, but what’s next in free agency — and trades? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:02 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

From @KSherringtonDMN: Mark Cuban, Mavericks had every opportunity to avoid this fiasco with Jalen Brunson dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:49 PM

Tim MacMahon: Source: Mavericks were informed that Jalen Brunson has made up his mind to sign with the Knicks, so no need for the meeting. @TheSteinLine first with news that meeting with the Mavs was off. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 30, 2022

Marc Stein: Update: League sources tell me that the Mavericks’ scheduled meeting tonight with Jalen Brunson is OFF. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2022

It isn’t clear Brunson would be willing to return to the Mavericks even if they matched New York’s offer, something that has affected the resignation team sources have expressed to The Athletic about his presumed departure. But as recently as Tuesday, Dallas also hadn’t yet been prepared to increase their offer. We’ll see if that changes. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022