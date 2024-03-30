Jalen Brunson scores and draws the foul

Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Johnson's confidence has grown by leaps and bounds as a sophomore — and now she's just three wins away from a title with South Carolina.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
One Rockies pitcher finished the inning with a 38.75 ERA. The next one finished with a 162 ERA.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.
Rubenstein now owns his hometown team.