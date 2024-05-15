Jalen Brunson scores 44 points to lead Knicks to Game 5 blowout of Pacers, 3-2 lead

NEW YORK -- After hammering the Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a 32-point win in Game 4 to tie the series, the Pacers got to feel the other side of a beatdown in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, falling 121-91 to New York on Tuesday night.

The Knicks take a 3-2 lead and have a chance to close out the series in Game 6 on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be at 6 p.m. if Boston and Cleveland also have a Game 6, 8:30 p.m. if that series is over.

Here are four observations.

Jalen Brunson returns to form

The wear and tear of playing 40+ minutes in every game combined with a foot injury suffered in Game 2 seemed to finally take its toll on Jalen Brunson in Games 3 and 4 in Indianapolis. The Pacers decision to use Aaron Nesmith as the primary defender on him also seemed to have an effect as Brunson was held to 26 points on 10 of 26 shooting in Game 3 and 18 points on 6 of 17 shooting in Game 4 after entering those two games averaging well over 30 per game in the playoffs.

But a day of rest clearly did wonders for Brunson who seemed more than a little re-energized in his return to the Garden. The spinning, twisting, bowling ball of a guard yet again found ways of creating space through contact and motion and hitting mid-range jumpers whenever he got any kind of space to operate. He scored 10 points in the first quarter on 5 of 9 shooting then went off for 18 in the second quarter, making 7 of 9 shots to go into the half with 28. He finished with 44 points on 18 of 35 shooting, hitting 2 of 6 3-pointers and dishing out seven assists.

Nesmith had some level of success when he was on him, but the Pacers tried to mix up the matchups and some went better than others. Guard Andrew Nembhard had the assignment late in the first half and that went particularly poorly as that matchup has been a struggle for Nembhard all series.

Knicks hammer Pacers on the glass

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said in his pre-game press conference that the most important thing his team needed to understand was that if they didn't go out and hit somebody they would get crushed. They certainly didn't hit the Knicks hard enough to keep them off the backboards, and the rebounding battle became a huge problem.

The Knicks outrebounded the Pacers 13-5 in the first quarter and had more offensive boards (seven) than the Pacers had total rebounds. That dynamic didn't change in the second quarter as the Knicks outrebounded the Pacers 27-11 and had 12 offensive rebounds. They scored 13 second-chance points to the Pacers six before halftime. Center Isaiah Hartenstein had seven rebounds, all of them on the offensive glass. That disparity helped the Knicks take 53 field goal attempts to the Pacers' 38, building a 69-54 lead at the break.

The second half didn't get much better as the Knicks finished with 53 rebounds to the Pacers' 29, 20 offensive rebounds to the Pacers' five and 26 second-chance points to the Pacers' nine.

Following OG Anunoby's injury, the Knicks initially decided to go with a bigger lineup with Precious Achiuwa at power forward. However, in the second half of Sunday's Game 4 they moved point guard Miles McBride into the starting lineup, shifting 6-4 Josh Hart down to the 4.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau stuck with that lineup on Tuesday. It didn't cost him anything on defense or on the glass and it brought more scoring out of both the starting lineup and the bench.

McBride scored 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range. Alec Burks, who didn't see much playoff action until this series got 23 minutes off the bench and scored 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. The Pacers defended sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo relatively well holding him to eight points on 4 of 14 shooting, but those two and 18 points from Hart gave the Knicks more than enough production to build around Brunson.

Tyrese Haliburton bottled up

After scoring just six points in Game 1 on just six field goal attempts, Tyrese Haliburton vowed to be more aggressive and get downhill off the dribble more and did so in Games 2, 3 and 4, scoring 34, 35 and 20 points respectively, playing just 28 minutes in Game 4 because of the 32-point blowout.

Whether he lost that level of aggression or the Knicks took it away from him with well timed blitzes and double teams, Haliburton's stat line in Game 5 looked a lot more like the one he had in Game 1. At halftime, he had just seven points on 2 of 4 shooting. He was a little more aggressive in the second half but the Knicks kept him from really getting rolling and he finished with 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting with just five assists.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jalen Brunson's 44 points help Knicks pound Pacers in Game 5