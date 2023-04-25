Jalen Brunson not giving hints on meaning behind new celebration: ‘I apologize to Lisa Salters’

Knicks star Jalen Brunson isn’t giving any hints on the meaning behind his new three-point celebration.

Brunson hit a three over Cavs All-Star Darius Garland with just about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ Game 4 win. He then sniffed the web of his hand — or the crevice in between his thumb and index finger — on his way back up the court. When asked about the celebration by ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters, Brunson said plainly: “Don’t worry about it.”

He walked that statement back some after Tuesday’s practice in Tarrytown.

“I actually want to go back to that,” Brunson said. “The way I responded to Lisa came off a little arrogant on my part. So I apologize publicly to Lisa for that.

“But it’s between me and my teammates, that’s it.”

Asked for a hint, Brunson said: “Absolutely not.”

GAME 5

Sixty-three percent of the teams that take a 3-1 series lead in the playoffs go on to close the opponent out in Game 5.

It’s where the Knicks find themselves after flipping their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers to take a 3-1 lead on Sunday. They have an opportunity to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

And they know closing the Cavaliers out on their own home court won’t be easy.

“It’s just Game 5,” said starting point guard Jalen Brunson. “Game 5 is the next game for us. Don’t worry about anything else, don’t worry about closing it out. Worry about it’s your next game. Do what you gotta do.”

Star forward Julius Randle takes solace in his team’s ability to perform on the road. The Knicks have a 24-17 record in away games this season. Only four teams — the Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Sacramento Kings — have played better away from home.

“We have one more. We have one more on the road,” Randle said on Tuesday. “We’ve been great on the road all year. We have one just to finish the job. That’s where our focus is, trying to close it out tomorrow night.”

JIMMY WHO?

Thibodeau’s former star, Jimmy Butler, erupted for 56 points in Miami’s Game 4 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Butler’s performance marked the fourth-most points scored in a playoff game in NBA history.

Story continues

It also earned a smile from Thibodeau, who coached Butler for four seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2011-15, then for another short stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves from in 2018.

Asked if he watched Butler play on Monday night, Thibodeau responded: “Who?”

Then he said he wasn’t surprised Butler erupted for a career-scoring night.

“I’ve seen him do that. He’s an unbelievable talent,” he said. “If I’ve had a relationship with you, I want all those guys to do well, except when we play him. I know what he’s trying to do. And I know what we’re trying to do.”

NO SPIDA MOTIVATION

Brunson said the Knicks’ ties to Cavs’ star Donovan Mitchell last offseason don’t add extra motivation for the team to beat him in the playoffs. The Knicks had widely-reported interest in trading for Mitchell last summer, but talks with the Utah Jazz were tabled when they didn’t have interest in acquiring R.J. Barrett, who subsequently agreed to a contract extension with the Knicks.

The Jazz ultimately struck a deal that sent Mitchell to Cleveland.

“I think for us to be in this position, no matter who we’re playing, it’s a great opportunity,” Brunson said. “If we needed any extra added motivation, something’s wrong. We’re happy to be in this, playing in the playoffs. We just have to do our job, stick together and move forward.”