Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart combined for 44 points in 111-104 Game 1 win over 76ers

The Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 111-104, in Game 1 of their first-round series of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Here are the takeaways...

-After getting out to an early 3-0 lead, the Knicks allowed the 76ers to go on a 34-22 run to end the first quarter. Joel Embiid scored 15 points in the first 12 minutes while New York's number one option, Jalen Brunson, put up seven points in the first period.

-The game completely flipped in the second quarter thanks to some hot three-point shooting from Miles McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic. McBride had 13 points in the quarter off the bench and finished with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting (5-for-7 from three).

The Knicks outscored Philadelphia 33-12 in the second to take a 58-46 lead at halftime.

-It was a game of runs as the 76ers punched back in the third quarter, outscoring New York 36-21. Tyrese Maxey scored 12 points while Embiid had eight points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had seven in the third. For the Knicks, Brunson had nine points in the quarter and did his best to keep his team in the game.

New York's deficit grew to six points, but ultimately the Knicks were down three points going into the fourth quarter.

-With 12 minutes left in the game, the Knicks took control thanks to Josh Hart's terrific fourth quarter. Bogdanovic started things off with a three-pointer that evened things up at 82 and New York never looked back after that.

Hart made a few threes in the quarter to extend the Knicks' lead and survive any comeback attempt by the 76ers.

-Brunson and Hart combined for 44 points while McBride added his 21 off the bench and had a game-high plus-37 net rating.

Game MVP: Josh Hart

Hart scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and was hot from beyond the arc to ice the game. He also finished with 13 rebounds and two assists in a game-high 42 minutes.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks and 76ers play Game 2 of their first-round series at MSG on Monday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.