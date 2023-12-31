Jalen Brunson with the great assist!

The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Brunson is the first player to post 50 points, five 3-pointers, five assists, five rebounds and five steals in a single game.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also sacrifice some cash.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Whether you're fighting for a championship or trying to end the fantasy season on a high note, Matt Harmon breaks down what to watch for in Week 17.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
The Big Ten will again be Caitlin Clark’s playground as opposing defenses try to find solutions for the senior and her NCAA-leading 30.5 points per game.
Alexander will miss Sunday's game against the Vikings.