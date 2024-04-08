Jalen Brunson delivers MVP effort, gets help from supporting cast as Knicks gain ground on Bucks with win

The Jalen Brunson-led Knicks outplayed the star-studded Milwaukee Bucks, including 20-plus-point performances by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, in a 122-109 road win. New York (46-32), which has the same record as the third-place Orlando Magic, is one game behind Milwaukee (47-31) for second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Four takeaways from Sunday's game

1. When Brunson produces like this and gets help, the Knicks can beat any team in the league. Brunson scored a game-high 43 points on 16-of-32 shooting, including a 2-for-6 clip from deep and nine makes over 11 attempts at the charity stripe, in 39 minutes to lead the Knicks (46-32) past the Bucks (47-31).

Brunson, who scored 23 first-half points to keep New York within striking distance at 61-50 entering the break, has proven himself as a No. 1 option throughout this season. He did so again in Milwaukee.

2. There are times when Donte DiVincenzo looks like a legitimate No. 2, and that was the case at Fiserv Forum -- his old stomping grounds. He complemented Brunson with 26 points, headlined by an 8-of-11 line behind the arc, while adding two made free throws over 37 minutes.

DiVincenzo, whose NBA career started with the Bucks (2018-22), is polishing off a personal-best season. He's averaging 15.4 points per game, which is a whole five points better than his previous mark of 10.4 with Milwaukee in 2020-21.

3. It's time to give Isaiah Hartenstein his flowers. He's a big reason why the Knicks came back and outscored the Bucks in the second half, which included a 39-24 third quarter.

Hartenstein, who started and logged 29 minutes, notched his ninth double-double of the season with an 18-point, 10-rebound effort. He and DiVincenzo ultimately outperformed Antetokounmpo (28 points) and Lillard (23 points), especially down the stretch of a decisive fourth quarter where the Knicks outscored the Bucks 33-24.

4. Off the bench, Bojan Bogdanovic had one of his best games as a Knick. He contributed 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including back-to-back buckets at the fourth quarter's 9:22 and 8:38 marks during a pivotal 10-0 run that put the Knicks ahead double digits (99-89).

Who is the MVP?

Brunson. What more is there to say about him at this point? The guy has a legitimate case for league MVP -- forget just this game. While it remains to be seen how far this team can advance without Julius Randle, Brunson won't let the Knicks go without a fight.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks continue their four-game road trip with Tuesday's 8 p.m. tip-off at the Chicago Bulls.