Jalen Brunson with the And-1!

Both Jalen Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau were stunned after a foul was called at the buzzer.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine break down the news of Joel Embiid’s knee injury, look for some NBA All-Star snubs, react to a minor trade and talk about Jalen Brunson’s big moment.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Chiefs' offseason, including wide receiver upgrades and some big questions surrounding two of their biggest defensive stars — and free agents.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Cardinals, who found wins scarce but promise plentiful in 2023.
The Jaguars have big decisions with Josh Allen and Calvin Ridley. Can they keep both star players and bounce back from a disappointing finish to 2023?
The Dolphins will have to be smart about their decisions this offseason given their precarious salary cap status.
The Saints are a middle-of-the-pack team struggling with the same cap issues.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including solving the Russell Wilson issue and beginning what looks like a massive teardown under Sean Payton.
Will Kirk Cousins play again for the Vikings?
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
The Bills will once again face a salary cap crunch, which will make for a challenging offseason.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the 49ers, who bring basically everybody back for another Super Bowl run — but aren't without a few areas of need.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Commanders' offseason, with a new regime in place from top to bottom — and the premium draft capital and cap space to expedite a significant turnaround.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Seahawks, who changed head coaches from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald — and the big changes might not be done there.
The Raiders have a new head coach, GM and cap space to work with. There's hope on the horizon in Las Vegas.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Texans' offseason, including a couple big free agent questions on defense and at running back.
Here's what's ahead this offseason for the Bucs, who won the NFC South and a playoff game last season, but with a quarterback and star wide receiver who are both free agents.
The Jets will have some serious urgency in building a more effective offense around 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
Dan Campbell's Lions have several key pieces already in place. Can they make the right roster tweaks to build on last season's trip to the NFC championship game?