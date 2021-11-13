Jalen Berger, who seriously considered Rutgers, is on an official visit to Michigan State

Jalen Berger is visiting Michigan State this weekend, the former four-star running back and No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey in the 2020 recruiting cycle is taking full advantage of the transfer portal to check out a Big Ten rival of Wisconsin.

Last month, Berger entered the transfer portal cutting short his sophomore season at Wisconsin. His fall from grace was surprising given his solid numbers last year as a true freshman he had 301 rushing yards on 60 carries for two touchdowns.

This is the first known visit for Berger since he was dismissed from Wisconsin in mid-October.

Two years ago, Berger committed to Wisconsin after narrowing his choice down to include Rutgers as a finalist. The Scarlet Knights had just hired Greg Schiano as head coach and Berger became the top priority of his recruiting efforts.

Berger seriously considered Rutgers at the time of his commitment.

Jalen Berger reveals he’s at Michigan State for an official visit. https://t.co/G1YphKIQPQ pic.twitter.com/08saFbkh3b — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) November 12, 2021

It will be interesting to see should Berger pick Michigan State what the impact is on the Spartans depth chart. Kenneth Walker III is almost certainly headed to the NFL draft next spring and Berger is likely being recruited as the successor to the star running back.

It would be quite the reload for Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker if he were to have the talented Berger in the pipeline to replace Walker, who is being talked about with serious Heisman buzz.