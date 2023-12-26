Jalek Swoll, Evan Ferry and Joey Savatgy to race for Triumph in 2024

Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry will race in the 250 East division of the Monster Energy Supercross series with Joey Savatgy joining them when the Pro Motocross Outdoor series begins in May.

This will mark Swoll's sixth season in the 250 division and a move from Husqvarna. Swoll's best outing to date came in the 2021 250 West series when he finished fifth in the points' standings. Last year he missed the entire Supercross series with an arm injury but returned for the outdoor season and qualified to run in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship. He finished 10th there.

"I’m starting a new chapter in my racing career with a great group of people and with the whole team, we’ve been putting in a lot of work," Swoll said in a press release. "My first impressions of the bike were great. I feel really comfortable on it, and I know it’s capable of doing great things. I’ve been putting in the work with our team trainer, Mike Brown, just grinding away and I’m focused on the podium. There’s definitely going to be some fireworks when we get out there racing and it’s awesome to be writing a little piece of history with Triumph Racing.

"I’m ready to get racing and I’m excited for 2024."

Third generation rider Ferry, 19, will move up to the 250 class after racing in three Supercross Futures events last year. His best result in that division was a seventh at Salt Lake City.

"It really is an honor to be racing for such an awesome brand and their new race team," Ferry said. "To be one of the first people to ride, let alone race, this new bike gives me an amazing feeling. I’m so excited to be racing this bike in 2024 and my expectations are to be battling with the other factory guys. The whole Triumph Racing team is great, and we have some of the best personnel and mechanics in the business."

His father, Tim Ferry won the Supercross 125 East championship in 1997.

SMX Triumph three rider team.jpg

Making his pro SuperMotocross debut in 2013, when Savatgy joins the team in May he will bring more than a decade of experience. He finished ninth that season and rapidly improved to finish second behind Cooper Webb in 2016. Savatgy moved up to the 450 division in 2019 and has raced there since.

Savatgy is ineligible to race in the 250 class in Supercross after pointing out of the division in 2018 - a rule that has been removed from the rulebook. Riders already affected by it are still barred from moving back down a division.

"To be a part of Triumph Racing is very special," Savatgy said. "For where I’m at in my career, it gives me the opportunity to be back racing on factory equipment, which will allow me to prove to myself that I’m still capable of being a title contender.

"As the Triumph is an all-new bike, I expected it to take some time to get used to it, but it was actually quite quick and easy. In particular, the chassis has a soft feeling, and this makes the bike really easy and comfortable to ride. The base platform of the standard bike is a great place to work from and I’m excited to get started with this new chapter in my career."

Savatgy will move back into the 450 class in 2025 when the brand debuts their bigger bike.

