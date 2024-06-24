Jaleel McLaughlin says he is keeping receipts of pundits doubting Broncos

Pundits (and oddsmakers) don’t like the Denver Broncos’ chances of making any noise in 2024.

Look no further than last week’s NFL power rankings from Yahoo’s Frank Schwab which had the Broncos ranked 30th, third-worst in the NFL.

Denver has not returned to the playoffs since 2015 and the Broncos have had seven-straight losing seasons dating back to 2017. National pundits don’t expect those unfortunate streaks to end in 2024, and running back Jaleel McLaughlin is fed up.

“Yeah, I hear it, and it pisses me off,” McLaughlin said during a 104.3 The Fan interview with Zach Bye and Phillip Lindsay on “The Drive” last week. “We’re going to show ’em. I want them same people to keep that same energy at the end of this year, and actually after the first game because we’re going to show them the first game. But I want them to keep that same energy … I done kept some receipts.”

McLaughlin made Denver’s roster as an undrafted free agent last year and he went on to total 570 yards from scrimmage while scoring three touchdowns. The second-year running back knows what it takes to overcome the odds and after doing it himself last year, he expects more of the same from the entire team in 2024. We’ll see if they can pull it off this fall.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire