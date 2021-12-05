In this article:

The NFL has fined Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson for a roughing the passer penalty last Sunday.

Johnson was flagged for ripping off the helmet of Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in Houston’s 21-14 loss.

The league docked him $6,056 for the penalty.

Johnson finished with four tackles, while Wilson was 14-of-24 for 145 yards and an interception.

In eight games this season, Johnson has 16 tackles and a quarterback hit.

Jaleel Johnson fined for ripping off Zach Wilson’s helmet originally appeared on Pro Football Talk