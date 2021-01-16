Jakub Voracek bodies 'weasel' Flyers beat reporter during live presser

Jakub Voracek went off on Flyers beat writer Mike Sielski during a live post-game presser on Friday. (Photo via NBC Sports)

This right here is the good stuff.

Players ripping into the core of certain beat reporters who say and write and tweet all kinds of wild nonsense is a rare but always-welcome spectacle, and we were blessed with a doozy on Friday, just three days into the NHL season.

After a second straight win to open the campaign, notorious off-ice trash-slinger Jakub Voracek took his spot on the podium following his two-point night and after being asked a fairly innocuous question, completely blasted Flyers beat reporter Mike Sielski on live TV with a NSFW rant that will rank among the greats for all of eternity.

Voracek went pure kill mode in his post-game presserpic.twitter.com/COuDGICGwk — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) January 16, 2021

“Doesn't matter Mike, you're gonna write f*****g shit every time...I wasn't even gonna answer your question, you're such a weasel it's not even funny,” Voracek said, as teammate and hat trick scorer Travis Konecny looked on stunned.

Aside from the sheer surprise of Voracek’s words and and how deep they cut, Konecny trying to keep it together while a Flyers veteran absolutely tears the soul directly from a local newspaper man’s body is the real kicker in this whole exchange. Just A+ content all around.

I certainly do not have the time nor desire to go all the way down the Mike Sielski rabbit hole right now, but according to the man himself, he believes the beef stems from a column he wrote in 2019.

Via Crossing Broad:

Here’s Mike’s story, which is paraphrased: “On Halloween of 2019 I went to Voorhees, where they practiced that day. I go to write a column. They had gotten off to a slow start that year and Alain Vigneault is talking and says he needs more from his veteran group of players. Voracek and James van Riemsdyk were laughing as he was talking. I go home and I’m hosting a party at our house, and we’ve got 60 people coming over for trick and treating. I’m on deadline and trying to write this column about what happened at practice. Flyers public relations got in touch because they thought I was writing that Voracek and van Riemsdyk were laughing AT Alain Vigneault, so I apologized and said that I could understand why they saw it that way. I went online and we fixed the column at that point, to clarify that I didn’t know specifically what they were talking about, and I said I’d be willing to smooth things over with Jake, that I would speak to him at practice or over the phone. Again, we went in and fixed the column and that was it.”

Narrator: that was definitely not it.

