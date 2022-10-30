Jakobi Meyers TD gives Patriots 13-10 lead

The Patriots didn’t get a touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but they got to the end zone quickly in the third quarter.

A long Rhamondre Stevenson run on the first play of the third quarter put the ball in Jets territory and quarterback Mac Jones hit wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for a five-yard touchdown a few plays later. The score gave the Patriots their first lead of the afternoon and Nick Folk‘s extra point extended it to 13-10.

Jones also hit Tyquan Thornton for a first down earlier in the drive and he is now 16-of-24 for 149 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on the afternoon.

Fellow 2021 first-rounder Zach Wilson was 10-of-18 for 152 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the first half. He’ll now try to rally the Jets back.

