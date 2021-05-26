Jakobi Meyers talks OTAs with ‘great group’ of Patriots quarterbacks

It’s safe to say the New England Patriots’ quarterback situation last season was a mess.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Patriots were trying to overcome the departure of Tom Brady by bringing in Cam Newton — who had very little time in the offseason to practice with the team. Speculation floated early in the offseason that Jarrett Stidham could be the Patriots’ starter, but that quickly died out.

New England added No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones to the mix this year and he’s joining a quarterback room with much more experience and time together on the field. Jakobi Meyers, who had a breakout season last year, spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the group’s progress in OTAs.

“As far as Mac and honestly the whole room I think — it’s nice to see them go out there and compete with everyone bringing their own different aspects to the game,” Meyers said. “Mac, Cam, Stid, Hoy. I feel like it’s a great group of quarterbacks. They all work well with each other. They bring a lot of energy each in their own way. I’m enjoying Mac, and I’m enjoying the rest of the room.”

Meyers was asked specifically about Jones’ ability to throw the ball.

“We haven’t been in a game yet, but these days that we’ve had together, he’s been definitely easy to work with,” Meyers said. “He probably won’t run past everybody, so throwing a catchable ball is definitely something that’s got him to where he is, and he’s blessed to have the arm talent that he has. It’s definitely nice working with him. He does throw a catchable ball. All the guys, I feel like, they’re here for a reason.”

He was then asked about Newton and said the 32-year-old is looking good at the moment.

“My QB days fell short a couple of years ago, so I honestly couldn’t even tell you, but I know he does look good right now,” Meyers said. “All of the guys definitely have been putting in a lot of work, and it’s exciting to see what’s coming forward.”

The Patriots’ receiver corps this season consists of Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski. There’s a lot of things still in question in terms of a hierarchy in the position, but Meyers will likely pick right back up where he left off in 2020.

