Jakobi Meyers still in concussion protocol, not expected to play Sunday

It looks like the Raiders' bid for a 2-0 start will take place without the help of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers suffered a concussion during last Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos and head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Friday that Meyers remains in the concussion protocol. With their Week Two game against the Bills set to begin in a little over 48 hours, McDaniels acknowledged that Meyers is doubtful to play.

Meyers had nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Denver.

Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Carter, Kristian Wilkerson, and Tre Tucker are the other wideouts on the Raiders' active roster.