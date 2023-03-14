Jakobi Meyers reveals why he left Patriots to join Raiders in NFL free agency

Meyers reveals why he left Patriots to join Raiders in NFL free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots lost their best and most dependable wide receiver Tuesday, as Jakobi Meyers reportedly has agreed to a three-year, $ 33 million contract ($ 24 million guaranteed) with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meyers was an undrafted success for the Patriots. He debuted in the 2019 season and quickly became the team's most productive wide receiver. He led all Patriots wideouts with 67 receptions, 804 yards and six touchdowns last season. He was quarterback Mac Jones' most trusted target.

So, why did Meyers choose the Raiders over the Patriots?

"It's hard to turn down Las Vegas," Meyers told longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson. "When you look at their offense, when you look at their coaches. They wanted me, I wanted them. Unfortunately, it didn't work out with the Patriots. I put a lot of effort in my time there. I appreciate them, but God works in mysterious ways. I'm blessed."

Going to Las Vegas reunites Meyers with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was the Patriots offensive coordinator for Meyers' first three seasons in New England.

The Raiders have a pretty impressive list of playmakers at the skill positions. In addition to Meyers, they also have an elite wideout in Davante Adams, a top-tier tight end in Darren Waller and the reigning rushing leader in running back Josh Jacobs.

Now the Patriots must figure out how to replace Meyers. The free agent market for wide receivers is pretty weak this year, which makes the 2023 NFL Draft and the trade market the best places for New England to find an upgrade.