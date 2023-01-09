Jakobi Meyers reveals how Mac Jones handled Bailey Zappe chants internally

Jakobi Meyers might have played his last snap as a New England Patriot. Granted, there’s still a possibility that he ends up re-signing with the team at some point, but if he doesn’t, he’ll always be proud of the way Mac Jones handled the quarterback controversy this season.

Jones suffered an ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, which opened the doors for rookie backup Bailey Zappe to step in and go 2-1 as a starter, including a near upset over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

It didn’t take long before Patriots fans were enamored by “Zappe-mania.” When Jones returned under center, he was booed in games, and Zappe chants became a common theme amongst Patriots fans.

“I know one of my memories from the year is just seeing him out there playing while you hear other people chanting another quarterback’s name,” said Meyers, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “That’s something tough to deal with, but he didn’t really complain.”

Jones never really was the problem in New England.

Granted, some opinions will differ on that statement, but the offensive play-calling and struggles along the offensive front seemingly contributed more to the unit’s regression than the quarterback.

With a legitimate offensive coordinator and decent offensive line play, Jones was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season. So there’s still time for him to bounce back if the right offseason moves are made.

Here’s to hoping re-signing Meyers to a long-term deal is one of those moves.

