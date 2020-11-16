Jakobi Meyers proves he can do it all with this incredible TD pass to Rex Burkhead

Isaiah Houde
·1 min read

The New England Patriots have a gem with Jakobi Meyers.

The 2019 undrafted receiver had his breakout game in Week 9 against the New York Jets and he continued on that performance in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens. But this time, Meyers made his impact as a passer instead of a receiver.

Heading into halftime, Meyers threw a beautiful trick-play 24-yard touchdown to Rex Burkhead. He was a quarterback in high school that was converted his sophomore year to wide receiver. His arm strength was on full display and the finesse on the ball was perfect enough to slip right past Raven’s linebacker Patrick Queen.

Here’s a cool stat from ESPN’s Mike Reiss to sum up the air distance on the ball.

Meyers is cementing himself as a focal part of the Patriots’ offense.

