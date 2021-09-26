Jakobi Meyers praises Jonnu Smith after rough outing: ‘I know he’ll bounce back’

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers offered words of encouragement for tight end Jonnu Smith following the New England Patriots 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday

Smith had a difficult day, dropping several passes including one that led to an interception and a touchdown. The tight end had one catch on six targets. In what was a difficult day for the offense as a whole unit, Smith’s struggles were just a microcosm of the team’s inability to get things going consistently.

Meyers kept it positive after Week 4, however, as the Patriots look to pick up the pieces and get ready for next week’s showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Jakobi Meyers says he won’t have much in the way of advice for Jonnu Smith after that rough drop that led to the INT. “That play won’t define him as a player.” pic.twitter.com/DBq8H6Md76 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 26, 2021

With the tight ends a focal point of the offense, Smith will have an opportunity to redeem himself over the course of the season.

