Jakobi Meyers praises Jonnu Smith after rough outing: ‘I know he’ll bounce back’

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
In this article:
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers offered words of encouragement for tight end Jonnu Smith following the New England Patriots 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday

Smith had a difficult day, dropping several passes including one that led to an interception and a touchdown. The tight end had one catch on six targets. In what was a difficult day for the offense as a whole unit, Smith’s struggles were just a microcosm of the team’s inability to get things going consistently.

Meyers kept it positive after Week 4, however, as the Patriots look to pick up the pieces and get ready for next week’s showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

With the tight ends a focal point of the offense, Smith will have an opportunity to redeem himself over the course of the season.

