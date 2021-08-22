Jakobi Meyers is PFF's highest-graded wide receiver of preseason

Jakobi Meyers is preseason's best WR, per PFF originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jakobi Meyers is poised to make another leap in Year 3 of his NFL career. If preseason is a harbinger of what's to come, the New England Patriots wide receiver is on the right track.

Meyers tallied three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 35-0 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles. The performance helped the former undrafted free agent grade out as Pro Football Focus' top wideout of the preseason thus far.

Meyers, 25, was a bright spot for the Patriots' offense last season with 59 catches for 729 yards in 14 games. He's expected to line up in the slot alongside newly-acquired receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Also currently on the WR depth chart are N'Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber and Devin Ross.

If Meyers can carry over his impressive camp and preseason into the 2021 campaign, it'll go a long way toward helping the Patriots' revamped offense reach its potential. The next test for Meyers and the Patriots will be a third and final preseason matchup vs. the New York Giants next Sunday.