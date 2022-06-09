Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is not actually under contract at the moment, having not signed the restricted free agent tender the team put on him in March. But he hopes to sign a long-term deal in New England.

Meyers, who has participated in the Patriots’ minicamp and voluntary Organized Team Activities without a contract, said he wants to spend the prime of his career with the team.

“Who wouldn’t, honestly?” Meyers said, via the Boston Herald. “It’s a great place to be. The guys in the locker room — I’ve learned more about being a man just from them than probably my whole life. It’s just been great to be around those guys. It’s a great city to be in. I’m happy here.”

Meyers says his focus is entirely on football and he’s letting his agent work on the contract situation.

“I talked to my agent and I was just like, ‘Whatever you’ve got to do. That’s why you get paid the big bucks. I’m going to try to do what I do best,’” Meyers said. “So I kind of put it all on his plate, just trusting him, trusting the coaches, trusting the front office, you know what I mean? And now that I’m pretty much wrapped up here, I guess I’ll go back home and figure out what’s best for me.”

After signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Meyers has steadily increased his role in the offense, and last year he led the team with 83 catches and 866 yards. He hopes to remain their top receiver for many more years.

Jakobi Meyers at Patriots minicamp without a contract, hopes to sign long-term deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk