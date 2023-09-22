Jakobi Meyers on Kareem Jackson hit: I understand game I signed up for

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was a full participant in Thursday's practice, which marked another step back toward the lineup after he missed Week Two's loss to the Bills with a concussion.

Meyers suffered the concussion on a hit by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness and fined by the league for the hit. Jackson has drawn criticism for that hit and one that concussed Commanders tight end Logan Thomas last week, but Meyers said he holds no bad feelings for the safety about what happened in Week One.

"I mean, I understand the game I signed up for," Meyers said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "So we try and go out there and make plays. We've got to protect ourselves at all times and do what we can best."

Meyers caught two touchdowns before getting injured in the 17-16 win over Denver and the Raiders will be happy to have him back in the lineup as they try to get to 2-1 against the Steelers on Sunday night.