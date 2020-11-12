Jakobi Meyers on Julian Edelman’s influence: ‘Gives me the answers to the test’

Jakobi Meyers has a good tutor in the New England Patriots offense. Even if Julian Edelman isn’t sitting down one-on-one with Meyers to him learn and excel in the offense, Meyers need only peak at Edelman’s methodology — on the practice field, in the film room and during meetings — to understand how to succeed in the NFL.

Their stories are quite similar, after all. Edelman was a sixth-round pick. Meyers went undrafted. Edelman played quarterback at Kent State. Meyers started at quarterback before converting to receiver at NC State. When they hit the NFL, they both found ways to contribute in the slot while progressing at the outside positions. Meyers, however, is in his second NFL season. And he may the verge of being a weekly contributor in the passing game, thanks in part to Edelman.

“He’s definitely played a big role on my time being here as a Patriot,” Meyers said of Edelman on Thursday. “He pretty much gives me the answers to the test, honestly. All I have to do is watch him, what he did and throw in my own little route technique or my own little detail. It works. He gives me the answers to the test and combine that with great coaching, I feel like I’m prepared to go out there every day and compete my best.”

Meyers enjoyed a good rookie season in 2019, with 26 catches for 359 yards in 16 games. But he’s nearly matched those totals in six games played, with 23 catches and 294 yards. Most of that production came in Week 9 with his breakout game against the New York Jets. Meyers popped for 12 catches and 169 yards. He and Cam Newton powered the team’s offense to a win.

“He’s a smart kid,” Belichick said on Wednesday. “He knows those assignments. He’s got good length, good route running skill and catches the ball.”

The question with Meyers is whether he’ll maintain his role. New England expects to get Edelman back this season. N’Keal Harry, who missed the last two games with a concussion, may return soon. And the Patriots traded for Dolphins receiver Isaiah Ford at the deadline. Meyers enjoyed his success on an injury-riddled Patriots roster (and against a horrific Jets defense). He’ll have to continue to excel, even as the conditions get more adverse.