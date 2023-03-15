Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots’ Juju Smith-Schuster deal

Jakobi Meyers is quickly learning the NFL is a business.

After signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year, $33 million deal, the former New England Patriots receiver was seemingly surprised to see his former team offer the same contract to former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Juju Smith-Schuster.

There was hope that Meyers would return to New England, but the two sides couldn’t come to a contract agreement. It would seem as if the Patriots didn’t value their leading receiver that highly. They obviously didn’t value him as highly as they valued Smith-Schuster, who led all Chiefs receivers with 933 yards in 2022.

“Cold world lol,” Meyers posted on Twitter.

Meyers wasn’t far off from Smith-Schuster’s production in a far worse offense with 67 receptions for 804 yards and six touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster is a solid player, but it’s hard to envision him being a significant upgrade over Meyers. He struggled as the leading man at receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before suddenly taking flight in a Chiefs offense that everyone looks good playing in.

Considering the elite talent joining the AFC East division, it shouldn’t take long to figure out if the Patriots made the right choice or not.

