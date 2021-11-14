Jakobi Meyers’ first receiving touchdown was worth the wait

With the New England Patriots recording a dominant win over the Cleveland Browns, it seemed like everybody was able to get in on the scoring action. This included Jakobi Meyers, who grabbed his first career receiving touchdown, and it was worth the wait.

With the game already in hand in the fourth quarter, Meyers reached the end zone in stylish fashion. It was part of a day that saw him record four receptions for 49 yards and the touchdown. While he was averaging 12.2 yards per reception, a 26-yard catch was his longest of the afternoon. For Meyers, this was his highest receiving output since Oct. 10 against the Houston Texans.

Although it took longer than everybody wanted it to, Meyers’ touchdown was certainly worth the wait.

