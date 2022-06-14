What to make of Jakobi Meyers finally signing his restricted free-agent contract

The New England Patriots officially inked Jakobi Meyers to another season.

It took them long enough.

Meyers dragged out the restricted free-agent process while his agents Drew Rosenhaux and Robert Bailey attempted to hammer out a long-term contract with New England. New England placed a second-round tender on Meyers which meant he is set to make $3.986 million in 2022. Then in 2023, he is lsated to be a free agent.

This offseason, any team can make a contract offer on Meyers, but if another team signed away the receiver, that team would have to send a second-round pick to the Patriots, per the rules of restricted free agency. But it appears Meyers is set to play on that deal for the Patriots in 2022 — for now.

Patriots’ wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who led New England in receiving last season, signed his second-round, $3.986 million tender, per source. His agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, continue conversations with the Patriots about a new deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2022

Here’s what to make of the news.

Why did it take him so long to sign?

Nothing seemed to materialize on the RFA market for Meyers, so his only (meager) leverage was to avoid signing his RFA tender from the Patriots (a team-friendly deal). The longer he waited, the more his camp could push conversations about a long-term contract — at least in theory. Meyers admitted he leaves his contract negotiations to his agents, but he said he absolutely wants to stick around with New England, if possible.

“I mean, like, who wouldn’t?” Meyers asked during minicamp.

Will he sign with the Patriots long-term?

Meyers has ascended from an undrafted free agent to being a trustworthy slot option and chain-moving third-down target. And more than just that, Meyers proved to be the team’s most trustworthy deep threat, a counterintuitive thought on a roster that included Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. Per ESPN, quarterback Mac Jones connected most with Meyers on passes of 20 yards or more at the clip of 7 for 16.

Story continues

So there’s reason to believe Meyers would want to stick around in New England which has helped him elevate into an important game-changing role. And the Patriots probably want to keep their most productive receiver around, considering how much Jones trusts Meyers.

What kind of deal might appeal to both sides of the table?

There’s one question with Meyers: How much of his production is due to the Patriots system? And how much will his athletic shortcomings — namely his lack of top-end speed — impact his ability to translate his successes to a different scheme?

The Patriots will argue that they made Meyers into the player he is today. New England will likely also argue that Meyers’ market isn’t likely to be robust. Josh McDaniels just locked up Hunter Renfrow, a slot receiver, to a contract. So the Raiders don’t need a slot player. What team is going to really want Meyers? It’s a fair question to wonder over.

Meyers’ agents will argue, however, that the receiver market is robust. And every team will want a player who managed to move the chains in a passing offense that lacked as much luster as the Patriots offense did in 2021. Renfrow signed a two-year extension worth $32 million. Meyers can’t command that much earning power. But could Meyers eke out $8 million to $10 million per year? That’s probably what his agents are shooting for.

I’d bet the Patriots and Meyers come to an agreement — though I don’t know if it will happen this offseason. New England might wait until 2023, if only because they can. That’s when the salary cap is set to explode.

1

1