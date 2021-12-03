Jakobi Meyers explains why Nelson Agholor could be a head coach in the future

The New England Patriots have a long history of finding players who thoroughly understand the game.

This level of knowledge leads to situationally smart football and it trickles down to other teammates and ultimately helps the coaching staff. This attention to detail has led to coaching jobs for former players like Jerod Mayo, Mike Vrabel, Kliff Kingsbury, Wes Welker and the list goes on.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Jakobi Meyers identified Nelson Agholor as another player who could potentially go down that route.

“Man, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nelson will be a head coach somewhere in the future,” Meyers said, transcribed by NESN. “He’s one of those guys who just love the game. He wants to know every single detail about every single play — like why we call it, what we’re calling it for.

“So, it’s been fun to be around Nelson because he truly does love the game. He loves seeing us making plays. When I scored, I think he was the first person (in the end zone). … I appreciate him.”

The Patriots will need every bit of Agholor’s, and the entire team’s, input and knowledge to defeat the Buffalo Bills on the road on Monday night.

