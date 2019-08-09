Jakobi Meyers boosts his stock in preseason debut

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been one of the stars of Patriots training camp, but there have often been players who draw positive reviews in practice before failing to see it carry over to games.

Meyers did not have that problem against the Lions on Thursday night. The rookie caught six passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns in a performance that should help push him closer to the 53-man roster.

After the game, Meyers said he felt he showed he deserves to be in the NFL and that he’ll keep working to show that’s the case come cutdown day.

“I have to keep proving to my coaches that I deserve to be here,” Meyers said, via NESN.com. “I’m not on the team yet. I’m trying to make sure I can stay here and continue to be here. That’s who I’m trying to prove a point to, not really to the people who didn’t give me the [draft] call. . . . I’m not satisfied, either. I’ve just got to keep going forward, and hopefully more is to come.”

The Patriots will continue their preseason with a game against the Titans on August 17.