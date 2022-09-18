Jakobi Meyers appreciates Matt Patricia’s perspective on offense

The New England Patriots offense struggled in Week 1, as they fell to the Miami Dolphins by a 20-7 score. They looked out of sync, and the Dolphins were able to feast on their offensive line.

Coach Matt Patricia called the plays last Sunday in what was a rocky debut as a play-caller. That being said, he does have experience on the offense side of the football. He worked as an offensive graduate assistant for Syracuse from 2001 to 2003. He then worked on the offensive side of the ball for the Patriots in 2005, as an assistant offensive line coach.

Now, Patricia seems to be the main coach offensively, a big role that has him working on all aspects of the offense.

Despite the rocky start, one Patriots receiver in particular appreciates Patricia’s play-calling perspective. Jakobi Meyers likes having defensive-minded eyes on offense, as New England looks to establish rhythm. He admitted as much when speaking with the media, via NESN’s Dakota Randall.

“For me, personally, just hearing him talk about (defense), it allows me to kind of see what defensive guys are thinking,” said Meyers. “Just why they would do this — not just what they’re doing, but why they would do it and, like, how I could possibly beat it if I know why they’re doing it. So, I think his defensive perspective is a great help.

“It’s different from anything I’ve ever had, honestly, because I’ve never had a defensive coach coaching me. So, having him now, it’s like an extra step of preparation.”

Meyers had a productive game for New England on Sunday, catching four passes for 55 yards. The passing offense struggled against the Dolphins, and Meyers was one of the only bright spots.

Improvement on that side of the football will be key, as the Patriots get to some of the tougher parts of their schedule.

List

3 things to watch in Patriots matchup vs Steelers

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire