Jakobe Thomas transfers to Tennessee football from Middle Tennessee State

Jakobe Thomas is staying in the state of Tennessee, transferring from Middle Tennessee State to Tennessee football.

The safety announced his transfer to UT on Instagram on Saturday, flipping his commitment from Oregon State. He committed to the Beavers on Thursday. He had offers from Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Louisville among others.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C07mCyHAgk_/?hl=en

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Thomas is the second incoming transfer, joining tight end Holden Staes who announced his transfer from Notre Dame on Friday.

The Tullahoma High School product played in 11 games with 10 starts as a redshirt sophomore. He had 71 tackles with five pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He had eight tackles and a pass breakup against Alabama and six tackles against Missouri.

OUTGOING: Three Tennessee football transfers staying in SEC, two pick Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss

Jakobe Thomas fills a need in the Tennessee football secondary

The Vols have had six defensive backs enter the portal since the season ended, creating a void in the secondary that coach Josh Heupel and his staff need to fill via the portal and recruiting.

Thomas is the first addition during the portal season.

Outgoing defensive backs Doneiko Slaughter and Tamarion McDonald opted to stay in the SEC, transferring to Arkansas and Ole Miss, respectively. Cornerback Warren Burrell transferred to Georgia Tech.

Versatile defensive back Brandon Turnage, cornerback De’Shawn Rucker and safety Jack Luttrell also entered the portal.

Jakobe Thomas is the second player to transfer to Tennessee football

Thomas followed Staes as incoming transfers for Tennessee.

Staes played 22 games with nine starts in two seasons at Notre Dame. He had 15 receptions for 176 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023. Staes is a 6-foot-4, 242-pounder from Atlanta. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining,

Like Thomas, Staes addresses a position of need for the Vols. Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles have exhausted their eligibility. Ethan Davis, a former four-star prospect, is talented and should step into a big role next season.

Knox News reporter Adam Sparks contributed to this report

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Jakobe Thomas transfers to Tennessee football from MTSU