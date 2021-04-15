Jakob Silfverberg with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks

Reuters

Evans' comments come after world number two Daniil Medvedev tested positive on Monday and was subsequently withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters. Some of the top players at the Miami Open recently expressed a reluctance to get vaccinated but Evans, Britain's top ranked male player at No. 33, was not among them. "I'm very eager to get vaccinated, if I can," he told reporters on Tuesday after beating Dusan Lajovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, his first Tour-level victory on clay in four years.