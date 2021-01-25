Jakob Silfverberg with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche
Jakob Silfverberg (Anaheim Ducks) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 01/24/2021
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are 1-1 after Poirier's impressive second-round TKO of the Irishman at UFC 257 on Saturday.
Many fans didn't take the end of the Packers' loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC title game very well on social media.
Conor McGregor had a response for Khabib, too.
There isn't much left to say about Brady and his greatness. This is the same ending, just with a new script.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, unhappy with his situation with the Houston Texans, apparently has a ranking for which new team he’d like to play:
Tom Brady earned himself a nice chunk of change with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.
Ex-Lions GM Martin Mayhew, who once said he'd win a Super Bowl if he had '22 Matthew Staffords,' now may have a chance to acquire his old draft pick
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made clear that he intends to play past his 40th birthday, and that he hopes to stay with the Packers that long. His comments following Sunday’s home loss in the NFC Championship are causing some to wonder whether Rodgers will be back with the Packers next year. Via Rob Demovsky [more]
Russian Aleksander Bolshunovwas disqualified after whipping a Finnish opponent with a ski pole in a World Cup cross-country skiing relay.
After Duke dropped its third straight game, Coach K belittled a student reporter for asking a totally reasonable question.
For Jessica Korda, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions was all about her ability to just hang in there. Trailing by three shots headed to the back nine at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on Sunday, she first caught Danielle Kang with a late four-birdie burst to shoot 5-under 66, then won with a curling 30-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole. It was the sixth LPGA victory for the 27-year-old Korda, her last one coming nearly three years ago.
In 2019, Brown was accused by his former trainer Britney Taylor of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions.
The Yankees pulled the trigger on a trade Sunday with the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Jameson Taillon, bringing a former teammate of ace Gerrit Cole's into the fold entering the 2021 season.
Their careers overlapped for a little over a decade, during which Hank Aaron logged 77 plate appearances against Fergie Jenkins.
Check out our predictions for Bucs-Packers and Bills-Chiefs.
Coaches who get fired with years remaining on guaranteed contracts have two options: Don’t work and get paid 100 cents on the dollar by the former employer or take a job and see the amount owed from the former employer reduced by the money earned at a new job. Basically, the coach who takes another [more]
It's been clear what Dwayne Haskins needs to do and he won't get a better shot at redemption than in Pittsburgh.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is doing things not seen since the days of Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain.
With the reporting that Duce Staley is asking the Philadelphia Eagles to release him from his contract, where could the coach wind up?
Rookie LaMelo Ball’s performance Friday “ain’t gonna cut it for me,” James Borrego says.