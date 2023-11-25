Jakob Poeltl finishes through contact

The Dolphins announced Phillips had sustained an Achilles injury.
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
Pistorius shot his girlfriend of three months four times through a bathroom door on Valentine's Day 2013.
The 2023 F1 season has reached its conclusion. Sunday’s twilight Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will officially wrap up a season in which we saw the most dominant season ever as Max Verstappen cruised to his third straight world drivers championship.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Spurs fans were booing Kawhi Leonard again on Wednesday night, clearly still upset with his tumultuous departure from San Antonio in 2018.
Drew Brees suffered a dislocated shoulder, torn labrum and rotator cuff injury in 2005 with the San Diego Chargers, something he's still feeling today.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Who should fantasy managers temper expectations for in Week 12?
Between his recovery from a second elbow surgery and the unique demands of both hitting and pitching, how many more seasons of starting pitching can we realistically expect from Ohtani?
With three great intra-divisional games on tap, Jorge Martin runs down all the fantasy goodies to be enjoyed.
68 teams are fully bowl-eligible through the first 12 weeks of the season.
Yahoo Sports compiled the most notable tournaments of the week to mark on your calendars. Each tournament features a game to watch and a discussion topic for the dinner table.
The college football world enters the final week of the regular season with a whopping nine teams still in contention for a playoff spot.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Renee Miller analyzes how several veterans in new locations or different roles have had their fantasy outlook change.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 12 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!