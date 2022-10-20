Jakob Poeltl with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio Spurs) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/19/2022
Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio Spurs) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/19/2022
Doug McDermott (San Antonio Spurs) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/19/2022
Tre Jones (San Antonio Spurs) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/19/2022
NEW YORK (AP) Zion Williamson resumed his assault on backboards and basketball players, leaving both at the mercy of his skills and strength. ''It's like he didn't miss a beat,'' New Orleans coach Willie Green said. Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
LeBron James says the Lakers must keep shooting threes even though they aren't good at it. Russell Westbrook blames bench role for pulled hamstring.
Watching the ending of the Mavericks-Suns matchup, Steph Curry went nuts after seeing former Warriors teammate Damion Lee hit the game-winner.
In just under 29 minutes of action, Kevin Huerter became an instant fan favorite for Kings fans.
Kawhi Leonard explained to reporters on Wednesday why he didn't watch the Warriors-Lakers opening night matchup.
Though it's a younger group than the original, Strength In Numbers appears to be re-born in San Francisco.
Marcus Smart was heated after getting tangled up with Joel Embiid in the Celtics' season opener. Here's what had Smart and teammate Jaylen Brown so upset with the Sixers star.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Jimmy Butler was relentless. Tyler Herro was aggressive. Max Strus added energy off the bench. And . . . that’s where it basically ended Wednesday night for the Miami Heat in their 116-108 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. “We didn’t do too much right,” Butler said. With Bam Adebayo unable to make shots and Kyle Lowry uninvolved to the point of not taking them until the ...
Isaiah Stewart's only 3-pointer of the night, with 11 seconds to play, lifted the Detroit Pistons to a 113-109 win over the Magic on Wednesday at LCA.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson talked about his thoughts on the altercation between his former Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Damion Lee had the game-winner for the Suns.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Banchero had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Detroit Pistons game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Orlando Magic in an NBA regular season opener
NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty explains why Bubba Wallace should have been suspended the rest of the year for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson.
The Bulls start the 2022-23 NBA season 1-0 with a road win over the reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Miami Heat.
It wouldn't be a Warriors ring ceremony with some classic moments, courtesy of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.