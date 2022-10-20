Jakob Poeltl with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jimmy Butler was relentless. Tyler Herro was aggressive. Max Strus added energy off the bench. And . . . that’s where it basically ended Wednesday night for the Miami Heat in their 116-108 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. “We didn’t do too much right,” Butler said. With Bam Adebayo unable to make shots and Kyle Lowry uninvolved to the point of not taking them until the ...