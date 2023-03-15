Jakob Johnson agrees to one-year deal to return to Raiders

The Raiders are bringing back fullback Jakob Johnson on a one-year deal, according to his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Johnson, 28, followed Josh McDaniels from New England and appeared in all 17 games with nine starts in 2022. He played 301 offensive snaps, which was 27 percent of the team’s offensive plays, and saw another 151 on special teams.

Johnson spent his first three seasons with the Patriots.

He has 18 touches for 93 yards and a touchdown in his career and five tackles on special teams, including three last season.

Johnson, who was born in Stuttgart, Germany, began his college career as a defensive lineman at the University of Tennessee before moving to tight end. The Patriots turned him into a fullback.

