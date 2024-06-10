Jakeem Grant will try out for Jets this week

It's unclear whether edge rusher Haason Reddick will be attending this week's Jets minicamp, but veteran kick returner Jakeem Grant is expected to be there.

Grant is not a member of the Jets' roster, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will be taking part in the minicamp on a tryout basis. Grant also tried out for the Eagles this offseason.

Injuries have kept Grant off the field the last two seasons. He tore his Achilles in Browns camp in August 2022 and then tore his patellar tendon during Cleveland's final preseason game last year.

Before his ill-fated stint with the Browns, Grant split the 2021 season between the Dolphins and Bears. He also spent five full seasons in Miami and has returned four punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns during his career.

The league's new kickoff rules are expected to result in more returns, which could make Grant a valuable piece for a special teams unit. The Jets have also signed former Bear Tarik Cohen this offseason and Xavier Gipson, who returned a punt for a touchdown in overtime of Week One last year, remains on the roster.