Jakeem Grant returns a punt 97 yards for a touchdown, Bears lead 27-21 at halftime

It’s looking like a shootout in Green Bay.

The Bears and Packers each scored three touchdowns in the second quarter of their Sunday Night Football matchup, and Chicago added a field goal to take a 27-21 lead over Green Bay at halftime.

Receiver Jakeem Grant had a 46-yard touchdown early in the period that gave the Bears a 10-0 lead. But then he also returned a punt 97 yards for a touchdown late in the quarter give Chicago a 24-14 advantage.

The Packers responded with a quick four-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an Aaron Rodgers 38-yard touchdown to receiver Davante Adams.

Rodgers is 15-of-21 passing for 203 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Allen Lazard leads the team with four catches for 58 yards with a TD. Adams has three receptions for 56 yards.

In his first start since suffering cracked ribs against the Ravens in Week 11, Fields has completed 9-of-16 passes for 150 yards with two touchdowns and an interception so far. He’s also rushed six times for 44 yards and is the Bears’ leading rusher.

Green Bay’s special teams have been a problem all night, with Chicago getting a pair of good kick returns to start drives at their own 41- and 42-yard lines. And Mason Crosby sent one kickoff out of bounds to put Chicago on its own 40.

The Packers also have an injury concern along their offensive line, with right tackle Billy Turner exiting the game with a knee injury late in the second quarter. He has already been ruled out. Turner was shown on the NBC broadcast slamming his helmet to the turf in frustration just before he went into the medical tent.

Veteran offensive lineman Dennis Kelly came in to replace Turner.

