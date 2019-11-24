Jakeem Grant carted off with ankle injury

The Dolphins list receiver Jakeem Grant as questionable to return. It doesn’t appear he will.

Grant injured his ankle on a kickoff return and was carted off from the sideline.

Grant had a 25-yard kickoff return following the Browns’ second touchdown. He was twisted awkwardly on a tackle by KhaDarel Hodge and Dontrell Hilliard with 1:46 remaining in the first quarter.

Grant was able to limp off, but a cart eventually took him back to the locker room.

The kickoff return was Grant’s only touch today.

The Browns lead the Dolphins 21-0.