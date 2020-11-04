The Dolphins won Tua Tagovailoa‘s debut as a starter thanks to their defense and a big play on special teams.

The player who made that big special teams play has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the week.

Jakeem Grant was announced as this week’s honoree on Wednesday. Grant returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown during a second quarter run that saw the Dolphins go from being tied 7-7 to being up 28-7 at halftime. They would hold on for a 28-17 victory.

Grant also had a 45-yard kickoff return and one catch for 15 yards during the victory.

It’s the second time Grant has been named the conference’s top special teamer. He also took the honors for Week One of the 2018 season.

Jakeem Grant is the AFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk