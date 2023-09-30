Jake Willcox has a career day as Brown football beats Central Connecticut

PROVIDENCE — Jake Willcox threw a career-high four touchdown passes, backup Nate Lussier threw another and Brown cruised to a 42-20 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Lussier's four-yard touchdown pass to Mark Mahoney opened the scoring midway through the first quarter. Lussier came in after Willcox, the leading passer in FCS, was briefly shaken up.

Willcox, who had a 33-yard completion before leaving, ended up 26 of 39 for a career-best 386 yards. Wes Rockett had eight catches for 148 yards — one shy of his career-best — and a touchdown. Solomon Miller had 96 yards with a 68-yard touchdown on four catches. Graham Walker had two receiving touchdowns among his five catches.

"We were really good with the football and it was fun to watch us attacking things on defense, and the offense responding," said head coach James Perry. "We needed to do that and that was a hard-fought game against a good team. Then we pulled away a little bit in the end."

Brown (2-1) had 460 total yards while the Blue Devils (1-3) had 368, 235 on the ground with Elijah Howard rushing for 147 and a touchdown.

"We do throw it a lot, but I think we ran the ball effectively in some critical moments today, which is also characteristic of what we're trying to do," said Perry. "The guys up front are working hard and are blocking well. We have to keep getting better, but there's a lot to build on. It's a good sign for this offense to be taking some steps in year four."

The Bears continue to lead FCS with no turnovers and allowing no fourth-down conversions. They also matched their nation-best average of just three penalties.

Brown will host the University of Rhode Island next Saturday at noon.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Willcox, Lussier lead Brown over Central Conn., 42-20