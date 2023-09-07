Jake Vagenas is ready for his last ride with Monomoy football in 2023

The Monomoy football team enters 2023 with excitement around their potential, and it's easy to see why.

In the first year under head coach Rob Sliney, the Sharks went 7-4, but missed out on a playoff berth. The 2022 team only graduated a handful of seniors, and are losing just two starters total.

The result is a Sharks team that has loads of experience, and a group that already has the familiarity, and the bond, many teams are trying to build.

"They're playing for each other now, they're not just playing to play football," Sliney said. "The sense of community around the team has really grown. It's been a joy for me to see the transformation going from what it was to what it is now."

Upper Cape Football: New coach, new energy, new focus: Upper Cape High football ready for 2023

What it is now, is a group that returns the bulk of its main contributors, and enters the year with all the knowledge and experience of year one under Sliney and his staff. The returning nucleus has both coaches and players equally excited. They feel as though this year's team has the ingredients of a special group.

Monomoy quarterback Jake Vagenas takes a snap during football practice.

The head of the snake is senior captain and starting quarterback Jake Vagenas. Vagenas is not your average senior starter. He's been developing as a signal caller since he was an eighth grader, when he first buckled his chin straps under center for the Sharks in a game.

"A journey and a half," is what Vagenas calls his path as a high school player.

"If it wasn't for that eighth grade year, I probably wouldn't be the quarterback I am now," Vagenas said.

Falmouth Football: Can Falmouth High School football hold onto Cape & Islands League champion crown in 2023?

Fast forward four years, and Vagenas is ready for his last ride. He said for him the biggest emphasis personally is about enjoying this last season as much as he can.

"I don't want to get angry at myself anymore playing this game. I want to just really enjoy it," Vagenas said. "I don't want to play in college or anything, so I just want to give it my all this year."

Monomoy high football coach Rob Sliney goes over the guidelines for his team at the end of practice.

The trial by fire was certainly a lot for an eighth grader to handle, but year after year, season after season, he continued to get better. His ability to retain and comprehend information is one of his greatest assets, according to Sliney.

"His ability to pick those things up, those little things, is second to none," Sliney said. "His ability to just pick things up on the fly has been tremendous for us."

Monomoy quarterback coach Tyler Dow diagrams the play for Jake Vagenas (right) and the rest of the offense.

Quarterback coach Tyler Dow has seen Vagenas' work firsthand every day in practice.

"He's (Jake) even helped me with him (backup quarterback Frankie Fiorillo), and progressing him a lot, as a quarterback," Dow said of Vagenas innate ability to understand and teach. "His knowledge of the game is awesome, (and) it's one less thing that we have to worry about as coaches."

Mashpee Football: Blocking, tackling, discipline, and pass defense to lead Mashpee High football in 2023

The Sharks believe they have weapons all around him, both in the backfield and at wide receiver.

Dillon Chapman returns after starring at running back last season, despite having his arm in a cast for the first chunk of the season. The Sharks also have senior captain Jack McCarty returning, and fellow senior Reign Stephens is someone who Sliney said could line up anywhere and is simply listed as "athlete" on the roster.

Monomoy high all around player and free safety Reign Stephens.

"He does a little bit of everything for us," Sliney said about Stephens. "He's athletic, he's smart, he picks up the plays, the kid's a sponge. Any position we put him in, within a day or two, he's got it."

Sliney feels his team is capable of rising with the rising expectations, and his players agree.

"One hundred percent," Jake McCarty said when asked if this team was the best he'd been on. "This year, I think this is going to be our best year here."

Nauset Football: What's next: Nauset High football looks to build on 2022 resurgence

For the senior leaders on this team, this year represents a chance for one last dance with their teammates, and a chance to take a step no Monomoy team has taken in their time on campus.

"I just want to make it to the playoffs," McCarty said. "We haven't made it to the playoffs since 2018, (and) I think it would be a great sendoff."

Jack McCarty runs into a Monomoy defender.

Last season record: 7-4

Head Coach: Rob Sliney

Monomoy Sharks 2023 Schedule

Week 1: Friday, Sept. 8, at Wareham, 6 p.m.

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 15, vs. Cape Tech, 6 p.m.

Week 3: Friday, Sept. 22, at Dennis-Yarmouth, 6 p.m.

Week 4: Friday, Sept. 29, vs. Holbrook, 6 p.m.

Week 5: Thursday, Oct. 5, vs. Bourne 6 p.m.

Week 6: Friday, Oct. 13, vs. Martha's Vineyard, 6 p.m.

Week 7: Saturday, Oct. 21, at Nantucket, 5 p.m

Week 8: Friday, Oct. 27, vs. St. John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving Week: Wednesday, Nov. 22, at St. John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Barnstable Football: Turnovers, big plays and tackling: 3 keys for success for Barnstable High football

Key matchups

I'm looking at weeks 3-6 on the Sharks schedule. It's a four-game stretch that begins with a tough road contest, when the Sharks take on Dennis-Yarmouth. This game features two programs in the ascendency that are both hoping to take the next step. Then, the Sharks have three consecutive home games, which on paper is a very good thing to have in the middle of a season. However, all three of these games are against teams that beat the Sharks in 2022 (Holbrook, Bourne, and Martha's Vineyard). In all three contests, the Sharks struggled to put up points, averaging just nine points per contest. This season, they believe their offense is more capable, but that four-game stretch will go a long way toward determining the outcome of their season.

Top returning players

Jake Vagenas, QB, senior

Jake McCarty, WR/DB senior

Reign Stephens, ATH, senior

Jedidiah Zimmerman, FB/OLB, junior

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Monomoy high school football preview: Schedule, key games, top players