Jake From State Farm Prepares for His Own WNBA Draft Moment

In October, Jake from State Farm was spotted sitting with Donna Kelce at a Philadelphia Eagles game. In March, it was Travis Scott who greeted the State Farm pitchman courtside at Caitlin Clark’s final regular season home game with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Now the celebrity creation is headed to the WNBA Draft, as his insurance provider superiors develop what feels like a new form of sports marketing.

Jake from State Farm (a role long played by actor Kevin Miles) actually made a cameo at last year’s women’s basketball draft, too, as part of what State Farm marketing executive Patty Morris described as an ongoing push to seed the character in high-profile, real-life settings. The company has now regularly managed to insert him at the intersection of sporting events and pop culture, from the Kelces’ Swift-driven explosion into the public consciousness last fall to Clark’s national emergence this spring,

“We’ve tried to look at other places where this has been done, and there aren’t many, if any,” Morris said.

Mascots are critical in the insurance advertising industry, where products are intangible and differences between competitors sometimes opaque. Other companies have turned to geckos, ducks and emus to stick out.

A decade ago, State Farm turned NBA stars including Chris Paul and Kevin Garnett into the Hoopers family as part of their marketing efforts. But in 2019, the company decided to invest in Jake, building off the viral success of a 2011 ad starring an actual State Farm agent named Jake. Miles’ version of the character debuted ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl. A co-starring role alongside Drake in the following year’s big game helped cement his status.

“It was really about being able to have a physical, living representation of what it means to be a good neighbor and to allow people to interact with that representation,” Morris said. “When people see Jake from State Farm, we want them to think positively about the brand and really be able to connect and identify with him.”

In the years that followed, Jake has increasingly appeared outside of traditional TV spots. The character has more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok. He’s played with gamers on Twitch and joined reality stars at BravoCon.

“To me, the secret sauce is really to make it as if Jake is real,” The Marketing Arm SVP, creative Craig Miller told Variety in 2021, having worked on the campaign for State Farm. In an age of influencers, a premium has been placed on relatability.

Increasingly, it feels reasonable to expect to see Jake at major sporting moments, just the latest celebrity fighting for a little extra face time while having a good time. In interviews, he speaks of past commercial stars including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes as true friends. He even ditched his trademark red at the Hawkeyes game, in favor of a custom-made Caitlin Clark vest (…and, uh, khakis). He was still instantly recognizable.

“It’s all about curating that persona, in a way over time that creates the right conditions for him to authentically be sitting on a sideline, to authentically be wearing a Kristin Juszczyk vest and for it to feel totally natural for Travis Scott to come by and be like, ‘Hey, what’s up, Jake?’,” Morris said.

At this WNBA Draft, Jake will play a more active role. He and reporter Taylor Rooks will deliver behind-the-scenes content. He’s also expected to be “one of the first to congratulate Caitlin” after she gets drafted first overall, the company said.

The brand has no plans to distance itself from Clark, who has starred in multiple recent State Farm commercials, as she leaves college—just the opposite. The company has also reserved time on a 3D billboard in NYC to celebrate her next week.

Jake and Clark have developed a relationship, both on-screen and off, since October, when Clark became the first college athlete to sign a deal with State Farm, posting an announcement alongside the character.

How much of that is real versus staged is a question capable of driving one mad—and rarely the one advertisers want fans to ponder for too long.

“If you met Jake from State Farm, you would feel like you are his best friend immediately,” Morris said, explaining the character’s—and the man’s—bond with Clark. “Hopefully she feels the same way.”

